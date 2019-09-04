Rory Gallagher: New Derry boss a 'safe pair of hands' says Gilligan

Gallagher guided Fermanagh to last year's Ulster final

Former Derry forward Conleith Gilligan says the county's new manager Rory Gallagher will be judged on results rather than his style of play.

Gallagher signed a three-year deal with the Oak Leafers on Tuesday and succeeds Damian McErlain as Derry boss.

Ciaran Meenagh remains on the coaching team from McErlain's two-year reign, while former All-Star Enda Muldoon joins the backroom staff.

"He certainly comes into the job with huge pedigree," said Gilligan.

"He's an All-Ireland club winner and what he done with Fermanagh was incredible, he took them to within one kick of the ball of Division One and also to an Ulster final.

"That is where Derry want to see themselves going so from that point of view he's a very safe pair of hands."

An upward curve

"It won't help him coming in and it does put him on the back foot," Gilligan admits about how the manner of Gallagher's appointment will be perceived.

"The fact they've been able to retain Ciaran will be popular among the players," added the 39-year-old.

Gallagher's defensive tactics came under some criticism from Fermanagh supporters despite their success.

"Enda is another safe pair of hands. He knows every single one of those players because he's played with them.

"With the three people that they have got involved I feel that there is a really good chance that Derry can go on an upward curve."

Gallagher's tactics are successful

Gilligan says he would be "very shocked" if Gallagher moves away from the defensive tactics that brought him success with Fermanagh.

"It's not something that any Derry supporter would want, but it's a results business and if they can take steps forward and look at promotion then it's probably something that they would accept.

"There's a much smaller pool of players in Fermanagh than he will have in Derry, so having a few more options might allow him to develop his own style.

"There has been a changing of the guard at Derry with some of the players moving on, but if they can bring through some of the younger players then there's every chance they can progress.

"Division Three is a great place for development because it's slightly below the standard you need to win things.

"I think it's a great place to blood those young players."