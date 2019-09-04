World Superbikes: 'Fear of not winning drives me on' - Rea

Jonathan Rea holds the record for the most World Superbike victories with 80 wins

Jonathan Rea says the mentality of "never giving up" has helped turn his World Superbike season around.

Rea trailed title rival Alvaro Bautista by 61 points, but in a remarkable swing the Northern Irishman now leads the standings by 81 with four rounds to go.

The Kawasaki rider has won seven out of the last nine races but admits "it's still all to play for".

"Mentally I understand how to get the job done," added Rea, who is aiming for his fifth championship in a row.

"It's about managing everything else that comes along with that."

Ducati rider Bautista dominated the early part of the season by winning 13 out of the opening 15 races, but a string of crashes has allowed Rea to take the initiative in the championship.

"I've always dreamed about being a world champion, and now I've won four it's like the fear of not winning becomes your driving factor," added the 32-year-old.

"I know I can get the job done whether I'm chasing from the back and winning from the front.

"I know I can do it from both positions so let's hope we can keep our motivation high right to the end."

'It feels like a home race'

After an eight-week summer break, the series returns to action in Portugal with races in France, Argentina and Qatar rounding out the season.

"I want to make an impact at Portimao because that will carry me though the last part of the season, said Rea, "There's still a lot of racing left."

"Portimao is a circuit that I really enjoy and it's more like a motocross track with the undulations. It's like a rollercoaster ride.

"I've done the double there the last three seasons so that's what we have to aim for again.

"We have to aim to win three races and then evaluate things from there.

Rea's consistency has seen the Northern Irishman take control at the top of the standings

"There's always a lot of home support that come out there so it almost feels like a home race.

"It's important to be fast, but also to be consistent so we don't make any mistakes.

"After the first four rounds it looked like it wasn't our championship to win anymore.

"There was a sigh of relief when we won twice at Imola, and from there we've slowly but surely turned it around.

"We've put ourselves in a strong position now so we'll do what we can to see it out to the end."

An incredible underdog story

Rea says that "it's hard to say" if this season would be his greatest championship if he can finish the job off.

"Last year was really special because the win rate," added Rea, "Plus the way I felt with the bike when I was out on track, it was all so special.

"This year the goal posts have changed so it would be the most challenging title if we can get over the line.

Rea has won seven out of the last nine races to take control of the championship

"If we can turn it around in the end it would be an incredible underdog story.

"We were written off after the first few rounds by a lot of people, but now we're fighting from the top of the mountain and that's a place that I enjoy.

"Alvaro dominated the first part of the season and we need to respect that he could potentially do that again.

"We're in the position that we don't need to win every race, which takes the pressure off a bit, but we'll go out and make sure we give it our best shot."