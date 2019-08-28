Europa League play-off: Linfield are 'complete underdogs' in Qarabag game - Healy

Linfield striker Shayne Lavery rises highest to head in the first of his two goals against Qarabag

Europa League play-off second leg: Qarabag (2) v Linfield (3) Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium, Baku Date: Thursday, 29 August Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says he is under no illusions about the size of the task facing his team as they bid to make the Europa League group stage.

The Blues face Qarabag in the second leg of their play-off tie on Thursday, having edged the first game 3-2.

While it is an historic match for the Belfast side, Healy is remaining level-headed before the decider in Baku.

"We are complete underdogs," said Northern Ireland's all-time leading international goalscorer.

Shayne Lavery's superb double helped Linfield into a 3-1 lead at Windsor Park but a late penalty gave Qarabag a significant lift going into the second leg.

This is the furthest Linfield have ever travelled in Europe, having begun their 3,000-mile journey on Tuesday, and Healy admits progressing to the group stage will help make the journey back to Belfast more enjoyable.

"We have a huge task trying to keep Qarabag out on Thursday night - they're a very good side," added Healy.

"It's going to be a long trip home either way, but it would be a nice enjoyable trip if we were to progress tomorrow night," he added.

"We are underdogs, but we will give it our best shot - who knows."