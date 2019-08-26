Classic TT: Jamie Coward takes maiden win in Junior class

Jamie Coward secured a first Classic TT win on the Isle of Man by taking victory in the three-lap Junior race.

The Yorkshireman won by 38 seconds from Michael Rutter, with last year's winner Dominic Herbertson in third position.

Coward, 28, finished runner-up to Herbertson in the Junior Classic race last year and had previously taken three second places at the event.

The Halifax rider assumed the lead after leader Lee Johnston retired at the Gooseneck on the second lap.

The start of Monday's race was delayed by almost four hours because of mist - but when the action did start on Glencrutchery Road in Douglas at 14:00 BST, Johnston built up a lead of nine seconds by the conclusion of the opening lap.

The Northern Irish rider's advantage had been cut to six seconds at Ramsey Hairpin on lap two - but when Johnston was forced to park up, Coward went on to post an average lap speed of 104.053 mph, the quickest of the race.

Coward sealed a comfortable triumph on his Craven Honda, with Rutter edging out Herbertson for second by just 0.3 seconds. All three podium finishers were on board Hondas.

Johnston's retirement denied the Fermanagh man a shot at a third Classic TT success but his lap record for the class - of 105.239 from 2014 - remains intact.

Coward now has seven Classic TT podiums to his name.

Republic of Ireland rider Derek Sheils was fourth, with Wales's Hefyn Owen fifth and Manxman Dan Sayle sixth.