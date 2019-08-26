Classic TT: Johnson wins Superbike race after late Dunlop retirement

David Johnson celebrates his Superbike victory with spectators on the Isle of Man

Australian David Johnson moved through to secure a first Classic TT win after leader Michael Dunlop was forced out on the final lap on Monday.

Dunlop was leading by 13 seconds in the Superbike race when he retired at Hillberry with just a few miles left.

The Ballymoney rider was in front for each of the opening three laps.

It was a first Classic TT success for Johnson, who came in 41.2 seconds ahead of Derek Sheils with James Hillier a further 1.5 seconds back in third.

Manxmen Connor Cummins and Ryan Kneen were fourth and fifth with Irish rider Michael Sweeney sixth.

Johnson earned a first podium at the Isle of Man TT in June when he edged out Dunlop for third place in the Superstock event.

Derek Sheils, winner David Johnson and third-placed James Hillier on the Classic TT podium

Dunlop was denied a record fourth Superbike win at the Classic meeting but he jointly set the fastest lap with Michael Rutter on his second circuit with an average speed of 125.63mph.

Jamie Coward, who won the Junior race earlier on Monday, retired on the third lap while contending for a podium spot.

Dean Harrison won the Superbike race in the previous two years but he was a non-starter because of minor injuries sustained in a practice crash last week.