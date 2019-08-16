World Superbikes: Eugene Laverty will ride for the BMW Motorrad team in 2020

Eugene Laverty broke both his wrists in an accident at Imola in May

Northern Ireland rider Eugene Laverty has signed a deal to race for the BMW Motorrad team in next year's World Superbike Championship.

Laverty's move from Go Eleven Ducati will see him linking up again with the factory-backed Shaun Muir Racing team.

The 33-year made his World Superbike debut in 2011 and has achieved 13 race wins in the series.

"In Eugene Laverty, we welcome a very experienced rider on board," said said BMW Motorrad directors Marc Bongers.

Laverty's arrival sees him replacing Markus Reiterberger with Englishman Tom Sykes also having competed for the BMW team this year.

The Northern Irishman, who also had two seasons in MotoGP, was forced to miss three rounds of this year's championship after breaking both wrists in a practice crash at Imola on 10 May.

However, he returned to action at Laguna Seca in the US last month and lies 16th in this year's points table.