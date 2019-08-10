Ulster Grand Prix: Record-breaking Hickman dominates Dundrod meeting

Peter Hickman was undoubtedly number one at the 2019 Ulster Grand Prix

Peter Hickman set a new record of seven wins at an Ulster Grand Prix meeting with an imperious performance at a rain-hit Dundrod course.

The English rider won two races on Thursday and he completed a clean sweep of races he contested with a superb five-timer on Saturday.

Hickman was only threatened in the final Supersport race by Lee Johnston but he won a thrilling duel.

Christian Elkin edged out Joe Loughlin to win the Supertwins race.

Hickman set the fastest ever road race lap of 136.415mph on Thursday night and he was in record-breaking form again two days later.

Rain and mist led to a two-hour plus delay to Saturday's action but once the started there was no stopping the 32-year-old from Lincolnshire on his Smith's BMW.

Pulled clear

Hickman was challenged early by Davey Todd in the Superstock race on a wet track but he pulled clear to win with ease.

That would be the trademark display for Hickman, surging clear and brushing his rivals aside in the closing laps.

Superpsort and Superbike wins followed as Hickman equalled the record of five wins in a UGP meeting, set by Philip McCallen in 1996.

To break the record he had to dig deep into his reserves to pip NI rider Lee Johnston in the third and final Supersport race.

Peter Hickman out in front early in the Superstock race on Saturday

A magnificent seven was brought up with another commanding display in the Superbike finale - it also moved Hickman up to joint fourth most successful rider in Ulster GP history with 13 wins.

"It feels mega - what a week it has been. The team have been phenomenal and the bike faultless," said Hickman.

"I look at my Superbike and think what a lucky rider I am. I'm over the moon to win every race."

Dean Harrison had two runner-up finishes on Saturday, Conor Cummins was third in four races and Johnston secured three podium places.

Hickman's showdown with Johnston was not the only dramatic duel - Elkin took his fourth UGP success but only after beating Loughlin by 0.078 seconds in the Supertwins.

The Lightweight/Ultra-Lightweight was red-flagged after one lap but it was not re-run because of time restraints.