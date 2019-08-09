Jamie Mulgrew: Linfield captain expecting 'most competitive title race ever'

Linfield's title success last season was their second underboss David Healy

Linfield skipper Jamie Mulgrew expects the new Irish Premiership season to be the most competitive ever.

The midfielder believes the standard of the league has increased significantly, aided by financial investment and moves towards a more full-time approach.

The Blues begin the defence of their title at home to Institute on Saturday, having beaten FK Sutjeska 2-1 in a Europa League qualifier on Tuesday.

"The Irish League really has moved on in terms of standards," added Mulgrew.

"It has got so much better. You can see it with the clubs' results in Europe and with a lot of players leaving the league to move across the water.

"Every club is moving with the times in order to keep improving. It is so refreshing and I believe we could see the most competitive the league there has ever been.

"Not just the title race but the fight for the three European places and even for the top six. Larne and Glentoran have that financial backing, while Crusaders, Cliftonville, Ballymena United and Coleraine will all be contending.

"And that is not to disregard any of the other teams at all, because if you turn up and take a team lightly then you'll end up red-faced.

Life at Linfield 'always about winning'

Linfield's new French midfielder Bastien Hery has made an instant impact at Windsor Park

Given the increase in the the standards of their title rivals, Mulgrew believes Linfield will need to improve from last season if they are to be champions again.

However, the pressure at Windsor Park to win the league is something the 33-year-old thrives on.

"The challenge for us is to continue to improve as a club, because if we aren't better then we will come up short," Mulgrew continued.

"Life at Linfield will always be about winning - even when we were going through our barren spell, the expectation was to win the league. That will never change and I wouldn't want it to change.

"In all my time at the club this is the best pre-season preparation I have known. We went to Marbella for a training camp, something we haven't done before, and the standard of the friendly games was excellent."

'We're always buzzing for the next game'

Mulgrew said Linfield are fully focused on their clash with Institute

Linfield's Irish Premiership opener against Institute at Windsor comes three days before the Blues take that 2-1 lead against FK Sutjeska into the second leg of their Europa League third-round qualifier.

If they go through it would leave David Healy's men just one round away from the group stages of the competition, but Mulgrew said there is no danger of them not being fully focused on the match in hand on Saturday.

"We have to put Tuesday night out of our minds but show the same mentality and desire as we did against Sutjeska," added Mulgrew.

"We're always buzzing for the next game and that next game in Institute.

"The players the manager has brought in have already made a big difference in a short space of time, and have made a huge impression on us as players and the supporters.

"They've really hit the ground running and bought in to everything we are trying to do at Linfield."

Larne must earn right to challenge - Watson

Media playback is not supported on this device We have to earn our place in top flight - Watson

One of the biggest talking points ahead of the season is the top-flight return after 12 years of Larne, who were the runaway Championship winners.

Backed by the multi-million pound investment of owner Kenny Bruce, co-founder of online estate agency Purplebricks, manager Tiernan Lynch has added significantly to his squad.

Striker Johnny McMurray has arrived from Ballymena United, as has experienced defender Albert Watson, while ex-Arsenal midfielder Mark Randall is another new face at the Inver Park club, who are at home to Warrenpoint Town on Saturday.

"We were a Championship club last year and the step up mentally and physically to the Premiership is massive," said Watson.

"We have to earn the right to say that we can mix it with teams like Linfield and Crusaders. We are not going to go to those clubs and get things our own way, and we will have to learn to cope with that.

"A lot of good players play for those clubs, they have been around the league for years and know what it takes to win. We will see where we are after we have played them."

Joining Larne in getting promoted to the top flight this season are their East Antrim neighbours Carrick Rangers, who face a tough opening day fixture on Saturday away to Crusaders.

Led by manager Niall Currie, Carrick ensured an immediate return to the Premiership when they finished second to Larne and went on to beat Ards in the promotion/relegation play-off.

Last year's runners-up Ballymena United are away to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday while Coleraine, who have Oran Kearney back for a second spell as manager, host Cliftonville.

Irish Premiership - Friday 9 August (19:45 BST Glenavon v Glentoran