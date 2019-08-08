Ulster Grand Prix: Hickman wins twice and breaks Dundrod lap record

Peter Hickman has eight wins at the Ulster Grand Prix and is now in the top-10 list of all-time victories at the event

Peter Hickman's record-breaking lap of 136.415mph was the highlight of the opening night of racing at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman stormed to victory in the Superbike race, reinstating the Ulster Grand Prix as the 'World's Fastest Road Race' with a stunning lap.

He then won a Supersport thriller from Lee Johnston while Supertwin honours went to Paul Jordan.

Neil Kernohan and Michael Dokoupil took Lightweight and 125/Moto 3 victories.

BMW rider Hickman dominated the opening Superbike encounter, surging past Dean Harrison on lap three before setting his record-breaking lap.

Hickman had extended his leading margin to 5.681 seconds by the end of lap four before the red flags came out to clear up a bike on fire at the Quarries.

With rain predicted for Saturday, Thursday's sole Superbike race was seen as the only chance to reclaim the coveted 'World's Fastest Road Race' title from the Isle of Man TT and Hickman duly obliged with a scintillating lap.

The Lincolnshire rider doubled up in the Supersport race after a race-long battle with Fermanagh rider Johnston.

The pair were tied together throughout the 600cc classic with Hickman making a decisive move into Wheelers on the final lap to snatch the win from the Yamaha rider.

Paul Jordan took his maiden international road race victory with an impressive ride in the Supertwins

Paul Jordan took his first international road race win after coming out on top in a five-rider battle for the victory in the Supertwins.

The Magherafelt rider held off a charging Joe Loughlin and Jamie Coward to take the chequered flag, with Johnston again missing out on the chance to challenge for victory after he retired from second place on the penultimate lap when his engine expired.

There was also a fantastic battle for the Lightweight victory as Kernohan edged out Davy Morgan by just 0.062 seconds on count back after another last-lap red flag. The rider was uninjured in the incident.

Czech rider Dokoupil made it two wins in as many years in the Ultra-Lightweight class after beating Christian Elkin to first spot.

There is a seven-race schedule in place for Saturday but the weather forecast suggests that rain will interrupt the programme at the County Antrim circuit.