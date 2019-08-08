Ulster Grand Prix: Alan Connor suffers minor injuries in practice crash

Connor was taking part in Superstock practice when the crash happened

Alan Connor has been treated for minor injuries after a crash during Thursday morning's Ulster Grand Prix practice session, organisers have said.

The Co Meath rider was treated at the scene by the MCUI medical team after the incident at Dawson's Bend during the opening Superstock practice at the Dundrod circuit.

He was transferred by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Racing gets underway at the Ulster Grand Prix on Thursday.

Peter Hickman unofficially broke the existing outright lap record for the Dundrod circuit during the Superbike qualifying session.

The Smith's BMW rider was 0.52 seconds inside the record as he claimed pole position with a speed of 134.969mph.

Six-time UGP winner Hickman finished 2.49 seconds faster than Dean Harrison, who was second quickest.