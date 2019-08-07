Ulster Grand Prix: Hickman quickest in opening practice at Dundrod

Peter Hickman on his way to setting the fastest Superbikes time in Dundrod practice

Englishman Peter Hickman topped the Superbike times as practice got under way for the Ulster Grand Prix.

The six-time UGP winner clocked 131.237 mph on his BMW at Dundrod on Thursday with Conor Cummins (128.229) second and Davey Todd (127.709) third quickest.

Lee Johnston, Dean Harrison and Derek Shiels completed the top six.

Ballymoney rider Michael Dunlop, who was passed fit to compete following a wrist injury, was eighth fastest on a Tyco BMW.

Dunlop's right arm had been in plaster after aggravating the wrist injury at his home event, the Armoy Road Races, on 27 July.

Just weeks earlier, the 30-year-old fractured his pelvis in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

Michael Dunlop put in an average speed of 126.671 on his first UGP outing of 2019

The Ballymoney rider won both Superbike races at Armoy, despite walking with the aid of crutches.

The practice session was red-flagged with nine minutes remaining because of a heavy shower.

"My plan was to go and do a steady lap, put in two fliers and then come in and that's what we did." said Lincolnshire man Hickman.

Paul Jordan set the Supertwins pace with 112.850 and ahead of Joseph Loughlin (112.540) and Jamie Coward (112.340).

Neil Kernohan was fastest in the Lightweight class with 110.815 followed by Davy Morgan (107.364) and Shaun Anderson (106.927).