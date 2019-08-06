Michael Dunlop: Tyco BMW rider passed fit for Ulster GP

Dunlop was walking with the aid of crutches at the Armoy Road Races but still took two Superbike victories at his home event

Michael Dunlop has been passed fit to compete in this year's Ulster Grand Prix after undergoing a medical examination.

The Tyco BMW rider fractured his pelvis in a Southern 100 crash in July but returned to action at Armoy.

Dunlop aggravated a wrist injury at his home race and his arm was put in plaster after last week's event.

The Ballymoney rider won both Superbike races at Armoy despite walking with the aid of crutches.

"I am delighted to announce Michael Dunlop will compete at this year's Ulster Grand Prix," said Noel Johnston, Clerk of the Course at the Dundrod road race.

"After he sustained injuries in a crash at the Southern 100 on July 11, the UGP organisers wanted to be certain Michael would be fit to ride.

"A medical examination by a doctor from the MCUI Medical team was requested and carried out today.

Michael has passed that examination and will now line up for practice on Wednesday morning on his Tyco BMW."

Dunlop is a six-time winner at the Ulster Grand Prix but hasn't won at Dundrod since 2013

Dunlop also suffered "serious" injuries after crashing out of June's Donegal International Rally, but returned for the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man two weeks later.

A heavy accident while chasing Dean Harrison in a 1000cc race at Billown left the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner with a fractured pelvis.

His racing return at Armoy came as a surprise, with the 29-year-old making it 19 wins at the 'Race of Legends' before admitting himself into hospital after racing.

Dunlop is a six-time Ulster Grand Prix winner but has not topped the podium at Dundrod for six years.

This year's race week runs from 7-10 August.