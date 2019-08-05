Kieran McGeeney: Armagh manager to remain in post after board extends term

McGeeney's Armagh lost in this year's qualifiers to Mayo

Kieran McGeeney will continue as manager of Armagh after the county board extended his term for the next two seasons.

The 2002 All-Ireland-winning captain's stay was "unanimously" ratified on Monday.

It means McGeeney is set to be involved in inter-county football as a player, coach and manger for an unbroken 32 years.

He guided Armagh to their first Ulster SFC win for five years in May.

They defeated Down in an extra-time thriller before losing to Cavan in the semi-finals after a replay.

McGeeney's side went on to defeat Monaghan in the qualifiers but lost to Mayo in the next round at the end of June.

Armagh's hurling boss Padraig O'Connor was re-appointed by the Armagh County Committee.