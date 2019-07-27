Sport NI: Public body to face report on 'governance issues'

A report on "governance issues" within Sport NI will be published later this year.

An NI Audit Office (NIAO) report revealed that the body had not submitted any satisfactory financial statements in the last five years.

Statements from 2014/15 and 2015/16 are still outstanding after they were deemed to be of insufficient quality.

NIAO head Kieran Donnelly said a "full and separate report" will address the issues.

Sport NI is the leading public body for the development of sport within Northern Ireland.

"I have asked the organisation to submit its financial statements in their current form for 2014-15 and 2015-16, in order to allow me to form my opinion on them," said Donnelly.

"Once complete, I will be turning my attention to any subsequent financial statements submitted."