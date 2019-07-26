Michael Dunlop: Ballymoney rider set to return from broken pelvis at Armoy

Dunlop's accident happened while exiting Castletown Corner at the Southern 100's Billown circuit

Michael Dunlop is set to make his return from a broken pelvis by taking part in this weekend's Armoy Road Races, organisers have said.

The Ballymoney rider sustained his injury in an accident during a 1000cc race at the Southern 100 on 11 July.

He is expected to take part in the Supersport and Race of Legends classes across Friday and Saturday at Armoy.

"I'm absolutely delighted Michael will by racing this year," said Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of the Course.

Dunlop, 30, suffered a broken pelvis and other fractures when he crashed at the Isle of Man circuit earlier this month.

He was taken to Nobles Hospital on the island before later being discharged and he was expected to be out of action for longer than two weeks.

Paul Jordan is also returning to racing at the event after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb which he sustained in June.