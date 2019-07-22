Armoy road races: Sheils out to extend seven-race winning run in Open races

Derek Sheils has been in dominant form in the Open class at the Irish national road races

Derek Sheils will aim to extend his seven-race winning run in the Open class at the Irish national road races when he competes at Armoy this weekend.

The Burrows Engineering/RK Suzuki rider has secured big bike doubles at Kells, Skerries and Faugheen, as well as a single race win at Walderstown.

Sheils will face strong competition from fellow Republic of Ireland riders Derek McGee and Michael Sweeney.

Paul Jordan is set to race after recovering from a broken thumb.

The Magherafelt rider had surgery after sustaining the injury at a race meeting at Anglesey last month.

Jordan was the winner of a closely contested Friday night Supersport race over the three-mile Armoy circuit last year.

Saturday's racing had to be abandoned 12 months ago because of persistent torrential rain.

Sheils, McGee, Sweeney and Jordan will be joined on the Supersport grid by Westmeath rider Thomas Maxwell, Enniskillen 600c winners Darryl Tweed and Kevin Fitzpatrick, plus event debutant Sam West.

Gary Dunlop will be among those entering the fray for the 125cc/Moto3 event.

Michael Dunlop sat out last year's meeting as he took time out from the sport following the death of his brother William at Skerries.

The 19-time TT winner is again set to be absent as he continues to recover from a broken pelvis and other fractures sustained in a crash at the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man.

Dunlop won the feature 'Race of Legends' race for seven consecutive years at Armoy from 2011 to 2017 and secured a hat-trick on his last appearance at the County Antrim course two years ago.

Two races - the Senior Support and Supersport race one - are scheduled for Friday evening, with 10 races on the card for Saturday.

Armoy race schedule - Friday 26 July - Senior Support race and Supersport race one

Saturday 27 July - Junior Support race; Moto3/125cc; Supersport race 2; Junior Classic; Open race; Lightweight Supersport; Supertwins; Senior Classic; Senior Support; Race of Legends