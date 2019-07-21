Aaron Clifford suffers serious head injury in Snetterton crash

Aaron Clifford was sixth in last year's British Superstock 600 series

County Meath rider Aaron Clifford has suffered a serious head injury in a warm-up lap crash at Sunday's British championship round at Snetterton.

The 19-year-old went down with two other National Superstock 600cc riders on the Senna Straight before 13:00 BST.

Clifford sustained other injuries in the crash and was placed in an induced coma at the circuit medical centre before being transferred to hospital.

Clifford, from Duleek, was sixth in last year's Superstock 600cc series.

The Republic of Ireland rider lies fourth in this year's championship, having achieved a second and two third places.

Adam Hartgrove and Charlie Morris were the other riders involved in the incident which resulted in a lengthy delay to the day's race programme as medical staff attended the scene.

"Aaron Clifford was treated immediately trackside by ground post and medical intervention car personnel before being transferred to the circuit medical centre," read a statement released by BSB race organisers MSVR.

"He was diagnosed as having sustained a serious head injury, amongst other injuries. He was placed in an induced coma by the MSVR BSB Medical Team before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridgeshire by the East Anglia Air Ambulance.

"Charlie Morris was transferred by road to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a broken collarbone and a suspected dislocated wrist whilst Adam Hartgrove sustained minor injuries not requiring hospitalisation."