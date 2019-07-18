Eoghan Bán Gallagher: Donegal defender ruled out for season after breaking ankle

Gallagher played at centre-back in Donegal's win over Meath on Sunday

Donegal's Eoghan Bán Gallagher has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his ankle.

The defender, who has been in impressive form for the Ulster champions, suffered the injury during training this week.

His absence will be a major blow for manager Declan Bonner, whose side take on Kerry at Croke Park in their second Super 8s match on Sunday.

Gallagher played in Donegal's 2-19 to 0-13 win over Meath last weekend.

The 23-year-old Killybegs man was nominated for an All-Star in 2018 after winning the Ulster SFC title with his county.

Bonner's men retained the trophy this year with a 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan at Clones last month.

Donegal's Paddy McGrath was forced to pull out of last Sunday's win over Meath after picking up an injury in the warm-up.