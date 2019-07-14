World Superbikes: Jonathan Rea wins to extend lead after Bautista crash

Four-time WSB champion Rea has now won 80 races in the series

Jonathan Rea won the Superpole race at the World Superbike round at Laguna Seca to increase his championship lead over Alvaro Bautista.

Bautista crashed on the first lap before the race was red flagged following a separate incident at turn eight.

Rea led from lights to flag on the restart while the Spaniard was taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

The Northern Irishman now holds a 61-point lead at the top of the standings.

Kawasaki rider Rea won Saturday's opener in California to make it six race wins in a row and a fifth in succession at Laguna Seca as he made it a 122-point swing over Bautista.

Ducati rider Bautista clipped the rear wheel of Toprak Razgatlioglu and crashed out for the fifth time in nine races.

Bautista's team-mate Chaz Davies was second in Sunday's opener, with BMW's Tom Sykes third.

Rea's Superpole victory in the USA was his 80th World Superbike victory, and the the 250th for a British rider in the series.

Spaniard Alvaro Bautista led the series by 61 points after the sprint race at Jerez

Bautista won the first 11 races of the season to build up a 61-point lead over Rea after the sprint race at Jerez but the Spaniard rider has now crashed at four consecutive rounds at the Spanish, Italian, Great Britain and United States events.

Rea's hat-trick in the British round had seen him assume the championship lead and he has now won nine races this season, compared to rival Bautista's 14.

"My guys gave me a great bike," Rea told Eurosport after the win.

"We need to keep our focus and all my energy is now on trying to make it a perfect weekend in the feature race."

After finishing 11th in the first race, Eugene Laverty was 14th in the Superpole race as his return to racing action after breaking both wrists in an accident at Imola seven weeks ago continues.

After Sunday's feature race the championship takes a summer break, with the first of the four remaining rounds taking place at Portimao in Portugal on 7 and 8 September.