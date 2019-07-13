Walderstown road races: Derek McGee shows form on return to action after injury

Derek McGee recently confirmed his entry for this month's Armoy road races

Derek McGee set the fastest qualifying speeds in three classes on his return to action after injury at the Walderstown road races on Saturday.

The Mullingar rider was quickest in the Open, Supersport and Supertwins sessions and will also start the Grand Final from pole position on Sunday.

McGee suffered leg and back injuries in a practice crash at the Isle of Man TT.

The setback saw the Republic of Ireland rider miss the Kells, Enniskillen and Skerries Irish national road races.

McGee was 0.24 seconds faster than nearest rival Derek Sheils in the Open qualifying session at the Athlone circuit, with Thomas Maxwell and Michael Sweeney third and fourth.

Sheils was also second behind McGee in the Supersport practice leaderboard, while James Chawke was runner-up in the Supertwins session.