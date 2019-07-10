Southern 100: Dean Harrison takes two wins on the opening day of racing
-
- From the section Northern Ireland
Dean Harrison twice took the top step of the podium on the opening day of racing at the Southern 100.
The Bradford rider clocked a fastest lap of 2:14.188 to win the Senior 1100cc race by nearly 10 seconds from Dunlop with Jamie Coward in third.
Harrison, who is targeting a third Solo Championship in a row, also edged out Coward in a tight Supersport A race.
Hexam's Dominic Herbertson took the 250/650cc race ahead of Rob Hodson and Jonathan Perry.
More to follow.