Southern 100: Dean Harrison takes two wins on the opening day of racing

Harrison edged out Jamie Coward by just 0.4 seconds in the 600cc race

Dean Harrison twice took the top step of the podium on the opening day of racing at the Southern 100.

The Bradford rider clocked a fastest lap of 2:14.188 to win the Senior 1100cc race by nearly 10 seconds from Dunlop with Jamie Coward in third.

Harrison, who is targeting a third Solo Championship in a row, also edged out Coward in a tight Supersport A race.

Hexam's Dominic Herbertson took the 250/650cc race ahead of Rob Hodson and Jonathan Perry.

