Armoy Road Races: Derek McGee added to field

Irish rider Derek McGee is among the confirmed entries for the Armoy Road Races on 26-27 July.

The Mullingar man is the reigning Irish Supersport and Superbike champion but has yet to return to racing since his qualifying crash at the Isle of Man TT.

McGee, 32, will be joined by Skerries 100 hat-trick winner Derek Sheils and last year's Supersport champion Paul Jordan at the 'Race of Legends' meet.

In-form Gary Dunlop will also compete in the Moto3 class.

Dunlop won the 125cc category at Skerries last week, his third consecutive success after wins at Kells and Enniskillen, to extend his lead in the Irish and Ulster Moto 3/125 GP standings while Dubliner Sheils was victorious in the Open, Supersport and Grand Final races.

Local rider Darryl Tweed will also part of the Supersport field at the County Antrim circuit alongside Thomas Maxwell, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Michael Sweeney and Englishman Sam West.