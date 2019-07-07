Southern 100: Dean Harrison aiming for third Solo Championship title in a row

Dean Harrison hopes to earn a fourth Solo Championship title at Billown

Dean Harrison will aim to secure a third Solo Championship title in a row at this week's Southern 100 at Billown.

Only Joey Dunlop (1976-1978) and Guy Martin (2013-15) have previously won the feature race of the meeting three years in succession.

Among the Yorkshireman's main challengers are another three-time winner Michael Dunlop and Jamie Coward.

Dunlop will ride a Tyco BMW Superbike and his MD Racing Honda, while Harrison races Silicone Engineering Kawasakis.

Dunlop holds the lap record for the 4.25-mile circuit near Castletown in the Isle of Man at an average speed of 115.707mph, set in the 2017 Solo Championship race.

Harrison's race record of 113.877 stands from the same race and he would take his overall tally of Solo Championship successes to four with a victory in Thursday's scheduled nine-lapper, his other previous triumph having come in 2014.

Dunlop came out on top in the feature event in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Other leading riders entered for the Open and Supersport 600cc races include Dominic Herbertson, Sam West, Paul Jordan, Rob Hodson, Michael Sweeney and Manx challengers Michael Evans and Ryan Kneen.

Forming part of the sidecar entry are top crews John Holden and Lee Cain, Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle, Ryan Crowe and Callum Crowe, Alan Founds and Jake Lowther, Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley and Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes.

Practices will take place on Monday and Tuesday evenings, with racing on Wednesday night and Thursday morning and afternoon.

A total prize fund of £36,425 is on offer, with the winner of the Solo Championship race collecting £3,500.