Skerries road races: Derek Sheils secures treble success

Derek Sheils secured a hat-trick of victories at the Skerries 100 road races, with Gary Dunlop, Guy Martin and Michael Sweeney also among the winners.

Dubliner Sheils enjoyed a 0.476-second winning margin over Sweeney in the Open class but came in 6.6 seconds ahead of his compatriot in the Grand Final.

Sheils improved from third on lap one to clinch a first Supersport roads success, with Sweeney again runner-up.

Dunlop won the 125cc, Martin the Senior classic and Sweeney the Supertwins.

For Dunlop, it was a third consecutive success in the 125cc category, the son of the legendary Joey having also triumphed at Kells and Enniskillen.

Melissa Kennedy was second behind Dunlop, with Dungannon's Nigel Moore completing the podium.

Republic of Ireland riders James Chawke and Michael Browne took third-place finishes in the Open and Grand Final events respectively.

Sweeney took the chequered flag ahead of Andy Farrell and Neil Kernohan in the Twins, with Kernohan claiming a 250cc win.

The Irish national road racing season continues at Walderstown next weekend, followed by the Faugheen meeting a week later.