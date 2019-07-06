World Superbikes: Rea leads standings after Donington win

Jonathan Rea has won the World Superbike title for the last four seasons

Jonathan Rea won Race One at Donington Park to move into the lead in the World Superbike Championship by nine points as rival Alvaro Bautista crashed out.

The Northern Irishman, aiming for a fifth straight world title, jumped pole-sitter Tom Sykes off the line and sprinted clear to win by 11.3 seconds.

Bautista was sitting in fifth place before crashing out with 13 laps to go.

Rea's victory in wet conditions means there has a 70-point swing in the standings in just five races.

Kawasaki rider Rea, 32, got the perfect start from second on the grid and led by five seconds by the end of lap two.

The four-time champion survived a scare after running wide with 10 laps to go, but held on to win ahead of BMW rider Sykes and Kawasaki team-mate Leon Haslam.

Bautista lost the rear end of his Ducati coming out of Starkey's Bridge on lap nine to go to record his second DNF of the campaign, handing Rea an advantage at the top of the standings for the first time this season.

Rea's victory at Donington Park was his third victory at his home WSBK event

"It's mad," Rea told Eurosport after the win, "Sometimes you feel like the underdog when you come from behind but I knew I couldn't throw points away, so I was really nervous.

"It was the longest race of my life in those conditions. I had a couple of moments but my bike was incredible, I'm super happy."

Isle of Man TT lap-record holder Peter Hickman impressed after his late BMW call-up, finishing in seventh after qualifying in fourth position.

Eugene Laverty's return from injury was put on hold after the Toome rider was forced to withdraw from his home round of the championship after second practice.

Rea will start at the front for Sunday's Superpole race, with another feature race taking place to round out the weekend.