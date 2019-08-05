Ulster Grand Prix - four big talking points surrounding the international road race

Peter Hickman and Dean Harrison

Ulster Grand Prix international road races Dates: Wednesday 7 August-Saturday 10 August Venue: Dundrod circuit, County Antrim Coverage: Commentary on all races live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website; Highlights on BBC One NI at 22:35 BST on Friday 9 August, 22:30 BST on Sunday 11 August and 22:35 BST on Monday 12 August

The BBC Sport NI website looks at some of the big talking points before this year's Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod which takes place from 7-10 August.

Will 'the Ulster' re-establish itself as the fastest road race in the world?

The Ulster Grand Prix's record as 'the world's fastest road race' came to an end in June 2018 when Lincolnshire's Peter Hickman lapped the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course at 135.452 mph on his way to winning a dramatic and memorable Senior TT.

That compares with Yorkshireman Dean Harrison's benchmark for the Dundrod circuit of 134.614 set in 2017 on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Given favourable weather, a dry track and close racing in the Superbike class the County Antrim circuit could well regain its status as the quickest on the planet, although it is worth bearing in mind that every rider's aim is to win a race at the slowest possible speed, especially taking into account the inherent risks posed by a public roads circuit.

If the record is to be re-claimed Hickman, Harrison and perhaps Honda-mounted Manxman Conor Cummins, look the most likely suspects.

Can Michael Dunlop bridge a six-year gap by taking a first Ulster GP win since 2013?

Michael Dunlop is flanked by runner-up Derek Sheils and third-place finisher Michael Sweeney after winning the first Open race at Armoy

While Michael Dunlop has continued to blaze a trail at the Isle of Man TT in recent years - his victory tally now standing at 19 - the Ulster Grand Prix has not turned out to be as happy a hunting ground for the Ballymoney rider, who will be keen to put that right at this year's meeting - if he is fit enough to ride and be competitive.

The 30-year-old suffered a wrist injury in a testing crash before the North West 200, which hampered his efforts both there and at the TT.

On his return to action at the Southern 100 in July, Dunlop sustained a broken pelvis and other fractures in a big bike crash but made a stunning surprise comeback at the recent Armoy road races, taking a Superbike double just 16 days after his accident on the Isle of Man.

Last week Dunlop posted a photograph of himself emerging from hospital with a broken wrist on social media but appeared to hint that his racing season may not yet be over, despite apparent medical advice to the contrary.

Dunlop is the last Northern Ireland rider to win a Superbike race at Dundrod, having triumphed on a Honda in 2012, a year after securing his only hat-trick at the event.

Will the event be dominated by the Peter Hickman-Dean Harrison rivalry?

Smith's Racing rider Peter Hickman and Harrison will both be heavily fancied to continue the form that saw them add to their tally of TT wins in June where the former clinched a treble and the latter landed the coveted Senior TT title.

Both riders have proved themselves impressive exponents of road racing around the Dundrod circuit, Hickman boasting six Ulster Grand Prix successes to date, including a treble in 2017, with Harrison having achieved two triumphs over the 7.4-mile circuit.

Since June the English duo have continued to enjoy plenty of track time, Hickman racking up a series of impressive results in British Superbikes and Harrison securing the Southern 100 Solo Championship crown for a third consecutive year.

They will face stiff competition however from the likes of in-form Manxman Conor Cummins, a former lap record holder at Dundrod, Australian David Johnson on his Honda Racing machinery and ever-improving Yorkshireman Davey Todd, so don't expect them to have it all their own way.

Republic of Ireland riders Derek Sheils and Michael Sweeney will hope to transfer their form in the Irish national road races onto the national stage, while Jamie Coward could pose a threat, having enjoyed his most impressive season on the roads so far.

Can Lee Johnston make it a Supersport treble at the 'big three' international road races?

Lee Johnston earned a first Isle of Man TT win in Supersport race one in June

Lee Johnston has proved beyond doubt this season that the Supersport class is his specialist category with victories in the middleweight division at both the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT, allied with some impressive performances in the British Supersport Championship, in which he lies eighth overall.

The 30-year-old has not enjoyed similar success in the 1000cc races and even sat out the Senior TT in June, so will look for improvement in the Superbike and Superstock classes.

The Fermanagh native has thrived in the environment of having his own privateer team around him again, supported by a group of personal sponsors and technicians and more success should be on the cards at Dundrod after clinching his maiden TT triumph two months ago.

Johnston's last victories at the County Antrim course, which he names as his favourite, came in 2015, when he secured a treble - a Supersport double and a Superstock win.