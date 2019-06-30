British Superbikes: Kennedy cuts into Seeley's series lead

Alastair Seeley was in third place when he was forced off the track at Knockhill

Jack Kennedy has slashed Alastair Seeley's British Supersport series lead in a dramatic sprint race at Knockhill.

Dubliner Kennedy won the rain-delayed race after Seeley was taken out by Sam Munro while battling for third place with just two laps remaining.

Kennedy took the win ahead of Brad Jones and Lee Johnston to cut Seeley's lead in the standings to five points.

Carrickfergus rider Seeley will look to extend his lead again in the afternoon feature race.

Defending Supersport champion Kennedy started from pole position for the race, which was rearranged from Saturday, but he lost the lead to team-mate Jones in the early stages as the Integro Yamaha pair streaked clear of the rest of the field in the wet conditions.

Seeley started from sixth on the grid but worked his way up to third place before Munro dramatically slid into the back of the EHA Racing rider, which allowed Johnston to take third place.