British Superbikes: Keith Farmer suffers fractures to both lower legs in Knockhill crash

Farmer won the British Superstock 1000 title for the Tyco BMW team in 2018

Northern Ireland rider Keith Farmer has suffered bilateral fractures to both lower legs in a qualifying crash at the British Superbike round at Knockhill.

Farmer came off his Tyco BMW at Turn 3 and became tangled with his machine.

He was diagnosed and treated at the circuit medical centre before being transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for further assessment.

The Clogher rider was second fastest in Saturday's qualifying session which was delayed because of heavy rain.

He lies 12th in this year's series standings with 54 points after the opening four rounds.

Farmer won the National Superstock 1000cc title last season to clinch his fourth British Championship crown.

Saturday's scheduled Supersport sprint race did not take place and has been rearranged for Sunday at 10:05 BST.

Andy Reid was sixth in the Superstock 1000cc race, with Scott Swann third in the opening British Motostar event.

Carl Phillips and Graeme Irwin failed to finish the Superstock 1000 outing.

Defending Supersport champion Jack Kennedy secured pole position for the middleweight class, with series leader Alastair Seeley back in sixth place on the grid.

EHA Racing Yamaha rider Seeley enjoys a 30-point advantage over the Dubliner after four rounds and eight races of the championship.

Carrickfergus rider Andrew Irwin was fifth fastest in the Superbike qualifying for Honda Racing, while his brother Glenn was 20th.