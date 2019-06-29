Enniskillen road races: Red flag incident halts Senior Support race

The red flags were displayed at Enniskillen during the Senior Support race

Racing has been suspended at the Enniskillen road races in County Fermanagh after a serious incident during the Senior Support event.

The emergency services have been attending the scene at the Arney course after the race was red-flagged and a rider has been transported to hospital.

Earlier Gary Dunlop won the 125cc/Moto3 race by 1.3 seconds from Sam Grief.

Kevin Fitzpatrick edged out English newcomer Dominic Herbertson by 0.73 seconds in the six-lap Supersport race.

Kawasaki-mounted Fitzpatrick, the 2015 Irish Senior Support champion, got the better of his Davies Motorsport-backed rival despite Herbertson setting the fastest lap of the race on his final circuit.

Dunlop took his maiden victory in the 125cc/Moto3 class at Killalane in 2017 and secured another success in the same category at Kells earlier this month.

Republic of Ireland rider Fitzpatrick was third behind Dunlop and Grief, with Nigel Moore fourth and Melissa Kennedy fifth.

Derek McGee, a five-time winner at last year's inaugural running of the races, misses this year's event as he is still recovering from injuries sustained in a Supertwins practice crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Other leading Irish road race regulars, Derek Sheils and Paul Jordan are also sitting out the race, while Adam McLean is still on the injured list following his crash at the Tandragee 100 at the start of May.