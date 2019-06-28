Adam McLean to miss Ulster Grand Prix as recovery from injury continues

Adam McLean in action in the Tandragee 100 Supertwins race before his crash

Adam McLean is set to miss the Ulster Grand Prix in August as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a crash at the Tandragee 100 in May.

The Tobermore rider had surgery after suffering pelvis, arm, collarbone, shoulder blade and rib fractures.

"The Ulster Grand Prix was my target at the start but at the minute it's not looking hopeful," said McLean.

"I'm now aiming for the Classic TT but even that is going to be touch and go. If I'm not 100% right I'll just wait."

The McAdoo Kawasaki rider had to sit out the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT after his accident but remains philosophical about having to watch from the sidelines.

"We put in a lot of work in pre-season testing - things were going really well and I was really looking forward to getting to the international races," added the County Londonderry rider.

"To be ruled out wasn't nice but it's part of the game. These things happen.

"All my injuries on my left side have come on very well but my right arm is taking its time to heal. It's just fairly badly broken and it's going to be another few weeks yet before I'm back on a bike."

McLean's Cookstown-based team have opted not to employ another rider to replace him in his absence and the 23-year-old is already anticipating a third campaign under the McAdoo Racing banner in 2020.

"I would be fairly sure I will stay with McAdoo Racing for another year. The team is brilliant, I get on well with the mechanics and staff and the bikes are good.

"They have been really good to me and the bikes are waiting for me until I am fit enough again.

"I'm more than happy to stay where I am at for the foreseeable future."