Lee Johnston: 'I didn't feel like riding after crashes'

TT winner Lee Johnston says there were times he lost interest in riding after a series of high-speed crashes.

Johnston has had Supersport wins at the NW200 and Isle of Man TT this year and could complete his hat-trick when he competes at the Ulster GP in August.

The 30-year-old broke his collarbone at the Dundrod circuit in 2016 and the following year he suffered multiple fractures a TT-practice crash.

"At times I didn't really feel like riding at all," Johnston said.

"It took time to get over those and I wasn't in the right frame of mind,"

The Fermanagh man has been rewarded for his persistence this season after his decision to leave the Honda Racing team and compete under his own banner resulted in an outstanding season, featuring wins at the NW200 and Isle of Man TT on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha YZF-R6.

"It has been a good year so far. People say I have turned a corner but I haven't been riding any harder. It is just all the little two percents that are coming together and making the difference," he added.

"I never really got on with the superbike last year. Organising my own team means I am involved in every little thing. That is a great motivator and has given me a new interest in racing."

At the Ulster Grand Prix last year, Johnston had to settle for the runner-up spot in both the Superbike and Supersport races.

This year's races, which have a new title sponsor in Fonacab, will offer the Northern Ireland rider a chance to complete his hat-trick on the same circuit where he scored a memorable triple in 2015.

"I will get a run out on my superbike before the Ulster but the main focus must be on the Supersport class." Johnston continued.

"I've only two Supersport wins to my name at the internationals but loads of podium finishes so it's time I got my finger out and really made it count."