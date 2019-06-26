European Games: Michaela Walsh secures featherweight medal

Walsh has won both of her fights in Minsk by split decision

Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh has guaranteed at least a featherweight bronze medal at the European Games.

The 26-year-old beat world champion Ornella Wahner of Germany on a 4-1 split decision in their quarter-final.

The former EU gold medallist, who won a bronze at the inaugural European Games in 2018, will face Russia's Daria Abramova in their semi-final in Minsk.

Welterweight Grainne Walsh became the fourth Irish boxer to secure a medal by beating Finland's Elina Gustafsson.

Galway-native Walsh scored a unanimous decision in her quarter-final after Regan Buckley and Michael Nevin both won on Tuesday.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The job is not done yet' - Michaela Walsh

Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker is among the other Irish fighters hoping to earn a medal on day six of the boxing competition with Kellie Harrington and Aoife O'Rourke also due into the ring later.

"I was a bit surprised by the harsh split [decision] but that's the current world champion and I've just dethroned her," Michaela Walsh said after her quarter-final win.

"I tried to stick to my tactics because my coaches came up with a brilliant game plan, I feel I'm just getting better fight by fight. I've had a tough draw but it will make winning the gold medal all the more worth it."

The two-time Commonwealth silver medallist added: "I'm proud but I'm not satisfied. My aim is for a gold medal so we'll move on to the next opponent and the job's not done yet."

Walker will face Samuel Kistohurry of France in his quarter-final while world lightweight champion Kellie Harrington will fight Italian Irma Testa during the evening session when middleweight O'Rourke also goes up against GB's Lauren Price.

In badminton, Nhat Nguyen was the pick of Irish competitors as he secured his place in the last 16 of the men's singles competition.

Nguyen recovered from losing the opening set of his match against Austria's Luka Wraber to secure a 21-19, 12-21, 14-21 victory in his final group game.

The men's doubles pair of Josh Magee and Paul Reynolds ended their tournament on a winning note with a straight-sets win over the Estonian pair to finish third in their group but Donegal's Rachael Darragh was beaten in her final group game of the women's singles against Finland's Airi Mikkela.