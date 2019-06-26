Michael Dunlop: Injured rider withdraws from US race

Dunlop is due to compete at the Ulster Grand Prix in August

Michael Dunlop has withdrawn from the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the US because of an injury he suffered at the Donegal International Rally.

Dunlop's team, MD Racing, say the rider will be out of action for two weeks as a result of the injury.

The 30-year-old was sitting 10th in his class when he crashed out during the Knockalla stage last Saturday.

The MD Racing statement read: "Michael suffered serious injuries which will leave him out of action for two weeks.

"A further update of his condition will be made in the near future."

Organisers of the 'Race to the Clouds' event in Colorado have wished Dunlop a speedy recovery as he aims to return to road racing at the Southern 100 in July and the Ulster Grand Prix in August.