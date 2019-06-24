European Games: Three Irish boxers advance to quarter finals

Kurt Walker was the first Irish boxer in action on the third day of the competition in Belarus

Kurt Walker and Michaela Walsh are among the Irish boxers through to the quarter finals at the European Games.

Welterweight Grainne Walsh also won her last-16 bout but Dean Gardiner lost his super heavyweight contest in Minsk.

Lisburn bantamweight Walker won a split decision against Armenian Zhirayr Sargsyan while Michaela Walsh won 4-1 against Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania.

Grainne Walsh lost the opening round of her fight against GB's Rosie Eccles but recovered to secure a last-eight spot.

Three-time European medallist Kieran Molloy, who won his opening bout by unanimous decision, will resume his welterweight campaign this evening when he fights against Belarusian Yauheni Dauhaliavets.

Walker was the first Irish fighter into the ring during the opening session and he survived a tough opponent to clinch a 4-1 verdict from the judges.

"He was very good, better than I expected," said Walker.

"He was very fit, very tough and it was his second fight of the week whereas I feel a bit rusty but it will stand to be in the quarter-final bout.

Michaela Walsh and Grainne Walsh also won their fights 4-1 but Gardiner was beaten by the same margin in his last-16 bout.

In badminton, sister and brother duo Chloe Magee and Sam Magee will face a Russian pair in the mixed doubles later while Donegal native Rachael Darragh will play Agnes Korosi of Hungary in the women's singles.

Earlier Nhat Nguyen won his opening match in the men's singles by defeating Bulgaria's Daniel Nikolov 21-11, 21-13.

In the Mixed Trap shooting, the Irish pair of Aoife Gormally and Derek Burnett secured a sixth-place finish with a total of 133 (45-44-44), with the top four finishers advancing to the medals competition.