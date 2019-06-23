World Superbikes: Rea fifth as Bautista wins sprint race

Jonathan Rea has won the World Superbike title for the last four seasons

Jonathan Rea recovered from a spill to finish fifth as World Superbike leader Alvaro Bautista eased to a sprint race victory at Misano.

Reigning champion Rea, who won Saturday's opener, led before Bautista moved in front on lap three.

Rea came off with three laps left and after getting back on his Kawasaki came in fifth to trail Bautista by 39 points in the series.

Alex Lowes finished second with Leon Haslam completing the podium.

Rea won Saturday's delayed rain-soaked race one at the Italian circuit but he couldn't hold off the challenge of Spain's Bautista as he secured his 14th win of season.

Northern Ireland rider Rea was reeled in by Bautista at the start of the third lap and was comfortable in second until he slipped off at low speed.

Rea managed to maintain a hold of his machine as it flipped and resumed in sixth before moving up one place.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fourth and Marco Melandri completed the top six with the riders now preparing for the final race later on Sunday.