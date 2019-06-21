Classic TT: Derek McGee set to make debut after missing last year's event

McGee was a triple Irish road race champion in 2018

Derek McGee is set to make his Classic TT debut in August after injury prevented him from competing in last year's event.

The Mullingar man will join Magherafelt's Paul Jordan in riding a ZXR Kawasaki in the four-lap Superbike race.

McGee is currently recovering from leg injuries sustained in a crash at Greeba Castle during qualifying for the Isle of Man TT earlier this month.

The Classic TT begins on 17 August.

McGee, who missed last year's Classic TT after a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix, was in excellent form this season before getting injured.

He secured a hat-trick at the Cookstown 100 as well as four wins at the Tandragee 100 and a maiden podium finish at the North West 200.

His Mistral Racing teammate Jordan had worked his way up to fourth place at last year's Classic TT behind Dean Harrison, Horst Saiger and Conor Cummins before being forced to retire on the final lap.

This season he has delivered a series of top performances at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT as well as at the Irish National road races.