WSBK: Injured Laverty to miss Misano round

Eugene Laverty sustained his wrist injuries during practice at Imola last month

Eugene Laverty has failed in his bid to recover from injury in time for this weekend's World Superbike Championship round in Italy.

The Toomebridge man targeted a return at Misano after breaking both wrists at Imola on 10 May.

"I'm devastated to miss Misano but it is the only real option," said the Ducati rider on Tuesday.

"I must wait until I am fit to ride otherwise I risk putting both myself and the other riders in danger."

He added: "I will travel to Misano to support my Team Go Eleven Ducati squad while also continuing to work on my rehabilitation program over the race weekend. I will be back on track as soon as I am ready."

That could be the British round of the series at Donington Park on 5-7 July.

Laverty also missed three rounds of the championship last year through injury after an accident in Thailand.