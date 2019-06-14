Ulster SFC: Pick your team of the 2019 championship
Donegal and Cavan have emerged through a thrilling 2019 Ulster SF Championship to contest this year's final at Clones on 23 June.
Donegal will be looking to defend their title while Cavan are hoping to lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1997.
But what players would make your team of the 2019 Championship?
Pick from our shortlist of nominees and create your Ulster 'dream team'.
Pick Your Ulster Championship Team
Who would make your team of the 2019 Ulster Championship?