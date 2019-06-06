Isle of Man TT: Superstock win brings up Hickman treble

Peter Hickman lifts his front wheel on his way to victory in the Superstock race

Peter Hickman completed a hat-trick at this year's TT with a convincing win in Thursday's three-lap Superstock race.

The English rider won by 26 seconds from Dean Harrison, who finished second for the third time this week, with Australian David Johnson third.

Earlier in the day Hickman triumphed in the second Supersport race of the meeting.

The 32-year-old takes his total tally of wins to five with a repeat of last year's success in the Superstock class.

British Superbike rider Hickman led Harrison by nine seconds after setting the fastest lap of the race at 132.025mph on his opening circuit.

The Smiths Racing rider extended that advantage to 16.5 seconds on the conclusion of lap two and led by a further 10 seconds by the time he took the chequered flag.

"I have been so strong in the Superstock class over the last couple of years. BMW make a great bike and the team prepare it really well," said Hickman.

"I don't feel I have to try so much on the Superstock bike. I had a bit of a buffer on the last two laps and I was kind of cruising.

Dean Harrison goes low at Quarry Bends in Thursday;s Superstock race

"It was awesome and I was really enjoying myself on the last two laps.

"This is a completely new bike and all credit to the team for producing a bike that works so well straight out of the box. It's ace to ride around this place in the sun."

Top dog

Having clinched a treble 12 months ago, in addition to his double 12 months ago, Hickman is establishing himself as the dominant force in TT racing.

The Burton-on-Trent rider has also earned a deserved reputation as the best 'all-rounder' on roads and short circuits, having finished fourth and fifth in the British Superbike series over the last few seasons, as well as winning at the North West 200, TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Macau Grand Prix international road races.

He holds the lap record for the Isle of Man Mountain Course at 135.452mph, set in the Senior TT last year, a victory he will aim to emulate in Friday's 'blue riband' event of the meeting.

Behind Yorkshireman Harrison, who was on board a Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, Honda Racing's Johnson earned a first-ever podium finish at the TT by edging out Michael Dunlop by 0.2 seconds for third.

Manxman Conor Cummins and Michael Rutter made up the top six, with James Hillier having to settle for second after receiving a 30-second penalty for speeding in the pit-lane after his pit-stop.