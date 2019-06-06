Isle of Man TT: Supersport success for Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman topped the podium on Thursday as racing resumed on the Isle of Man

Peter Hickman secured a fourth Isle of Man TT win and a second of the week by edging out Dean Harrison in a thrilling Supersport race two battle.

The Smiths Racing rider won by 3.3 seconds from Harrison with James Hillier third.

The lead swapped between Hickman and Harrison throughout but the Lincolnshire rider prevailed thanks to a last lap of 128.14mph.

Thursday's victory gives Hickman his first ever Supersport TT success.

The race was reduced from its normal four-lap distance to two laps as TT organisers attempted to make up time lost through postponements because of adverse weather which has dogged the event throughout.

Triumph-mounted Hickman enjoyed a slender lead at Glen Helen on lap one but Harrison held a marginal advantage by the time the riders reached Ballaugh Bridge.

Hickman was narrowly ahead at Ramsey and The Bungalow and although Harrison was back in front by Glen Helen on lap two, his rival managed to overhaul the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki pilot.

Dean Harrison takes to the air at Ballacrye during Thursday's Supersport race

"I've been trying so hard to win a Supersport race here and I was quite close on Monday but now I've done it I'm delighted," said Hickman after the race.

"We've had some good input from Triumph this year, which has made a big difference.

"The bike was mega, absolutely awesome, I just had to get my finger out in the first few sectors.

"I've done 128mph laps in the Supersports before but given the lap of track time we've had it's pretty special. I've only had six laps on this bike during the entire fortnight."

Manxman Conor Cummins was fourth on a Honda, with Jamie Coward fifth and Michael Dunlop sixth.

Lee Johnston, winner of the opening Supersport race on Monday, finished ninth.