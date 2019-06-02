Paul Jordan: From being pipped for a point by Marquez to TT racing

Paul Jordan lists the Isle of Man TT as his favourite event to compete at

The spectacular high-speeds and daring nature of Isle of Man TT racing means many riders in the paddock can boast achievements to be proud of but few can claim to have been denied a world championship point by five-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez.

That is the case however for Northern Ireland rider Paul Jordan who was pipped for 15th place, the last points-scoring position, by the Spaniard while competing as a wildcard in the 125cc class at the 2009 British Grand Prix at Donington Park.

Repsol Honda pilot Marquez is one of only four riders to have won world championships in three different categories and has a total of seven global titles to his name.

"Marquez passed me on the last turn, which robbed me of the only chance I'll ever get of picking up a point in a world grand prix," reflected Jordan.

"I dropped from 10th to 16th following a soft gear change towards the end of the race so that was a bit unfortunate but it was a great experience to come up against a future multiple world champion.

"The first time I saw him he was outside our awning and we actually thought he was just a kid, he was so small.

"It's pretty incredible to have my name on the same results sheet as his."

Marc Marquez has won five MotoGP world championships

Bitten by the road race bug

Jordan specialised in short circuit racing in the early part of his career, showing his potential by taking a sensational race win first time out in the British 125cc series at Thruxton in 2008.

The Magherafelt rider followed that up with another victory at Snetterton and went on to finish third in the championship that year.

"125s were where my heart was when I was younger but from growing up around road racing that's where I wanted to be.

"I grew up watching Richard Britton, Darran Lindsay, Martin Finnegan, all those guys were my heroes, so to be doing now what they were doing is just a dream come true for me.

"William Dunlop built me a 125 in 2013 and I rode under his colours. After that I was well and truly bitten by the road race bug and have progressed to where I am now."

Jordan's Supersport win at the 2018 Armoy road races is among his career highlights

'I need to step up on the Superbike'

Having impressed at the Irish national events, the 27-year-old, who will celebrate his birthday on Senior raceday on Friday, moved on to compete at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix international road races and then made his TT debut in 2017.

Jordan cites a 600cc win at the Armoy road races in 2018 as one of his career highlights, a success which helped him land a berth as part of the Dafabet Devitt RC Express Kawasaki team for the Ulster Grand Prix a few weeks later.

The combination proved to be a successful one as he lapped at 131mph and clinched a fourth place in the Superbike class and sixth spots in the Superstock and Supersport categories.

"I never thought I would be fit do a lap time like that but it showed that I'm not just a 600 rider, I'm capable of doing well on the big bikes as well.

"I need to step up on the Superbike and improve my riding. That's the main class and it's the race everyone is there to see when they come to a race meeting.

"The team is such a professional outfit and my aim is just to keep progressing and improving my lap times wherever I go."

Jordan set a new personal best Supersport lap of 123.355mph at last year's TT

The 2015 Irish and Ulster 125cc road race champion finished 14th on his maiden appearance at the Macau Grand Prix in November and had a busy start to his 2019 campaign, competing in a couple of British Championship rounds, Irish short circuit meetings and the Cookstown 100, before the North West 200 in May.

"I never thought I'd be racing at Macau. It was everything I expected it to be - the elevations, the walls. It was an amazing experience - the climate, the whole atmosphere around the event was unbelievable.

"Doing all the early races this year then allowed me to get plenty more miles under my belt and it really helps sharpen you up.

"I had a fourth on the Saturday at the North West 200 and was going pretty well in the other classes so it was nice to show I had the pace to run with the likes of Alastair Seeley, Lee Johnston, Dean Harrison and James Hillier.

"I was fit to mix it with the leaders and stay there, not just be there for one lap. I just had a problem with the rear tyre in that Supersport race which prevented me from fighting more strongly for the podium."

The most challenging track on the calendar

Jordan shares the frustration of all the riders who have not enjoyed the practice time they would like at the TT this year because of the persistent inclement weather.

"It's frustrating for me and the team but we are keeping our heads up and staying patient.

"We have some problems to iron out with the 600 and I need time on the big bike - it's a completely different animal round here.

"The TT Mountain Course is the most challenging and demanding track there is on the calendar - it's the place you want to make a name for yourself and you're up against the best in the world."