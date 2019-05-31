European Rowing Championships Shorten helps GB to impressive start

Rebecca Shorten (centre) is part of the GB women's eight crew at the European Championships

European Rowing Championships Venue: Lucerne, Switzerland Date: 31 May - 2 June Coverage: BBC Two, Sunday, 2 June 12:00-14:15 BST

Northern Ireland's Rebecca Shorten was part of an impressive GB women's eight performance at the European Rowing Championships in Switzerland.

The GB crew led from start to finish to win the exhibition race ahead of their final in Lucerne on Sunday.

Shorten, Fiona Gammond, Zoe Lee, Hattie Taylor, Josephine Wratten, Rowan McKellar, Karen Bennett, Holly Norton and cox Matilda Horn won in 6:03.61.

Russia finished almost two seconds back in second place with Romania in third.

Russia clocked 6:05.24 with Romania over three seconds behind the GB boat with a finishing time of 6:06.92.