'Driven' Katie Taylor among best I've worked with, says promoter Eddie Hearn

Hearn has been Taylor's promoter since the former Olympic champion turned professional in 2016

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Katie Taylor will be among the 'top five' pound-for-pound boxers he has worked with if she unifies the lightweight division.

Taylor, 32, defends her WBO, IBF and WBA titles when she faces WBC champion Delfine Persoon on the Antony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr undercard on Saturday.

Only two women have previously been crowned undisputed world champion.

"For her to say this is the biggest moment of her career shows you how important it is," said Hearn.

"She's still got to win on Saturday, but if she does she's pound-for-pound the number one in women's boxing, and the pound-for-pound best (I'll have worked with); blend them all in, she's top five pound-for-pound, combining men and women."

Hearn, who has helped to promote all 13 of Taylor's fights since her decision to turn professional in 2016, believes the London Olympic champion could become one of the most recognised female athletes in the world - if she wanted to pursue that kind of lifestyle.

"She could be a bigger star but it's endearing (she doesn't try to be)," added Hearn ahead of the Madison Square Garden bout.

"That's part of her qualities and her attraction; she's this quiet little girl who hides away and lives like a monk to achieve what she wants to achieve.

"She could be like the Ronda Rouseys of this world, but she's not interested in talking rubbish and cheap publicity stunts, and that's one of the reasons we love her. If she did she could fill this place on her own.

"She's turned down sponsorship deals and turned down media opportunities, but I admire that because that's what she's about.

"She's my favourite fighter, because I've never met anyone more driven and single-minded. She'll do exactly what she wants to do; her whole life revolves around boxing and she won't do anything that gets in the way of her boxing, or her training."