Isle of Man TT: Rain leads to cancellation of another practice session

Rain has seriously affected this week's practice sessions in the Isle of Man

Friday afternoon's scheduled qualifying became the sixth practice session at the Isle of Man TT to be called off because of rain.

Organisers will attempt to hold a practice session on Friday evening although continuing rain and mist could also put that in doubt.

Practice sessions on Saturday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday [two] have already been hit by the bad weather.

The only qualifying sessions to date have been on Sunday and Tuesday.

The lack of practice has already resulted in the opening Isle of Man TT races being moved from Saturday to Sunday.

Saturday will be used as an additional qualifying day with Superbike and sidecar races taking place on Sunday.

Dean Harrison set the pace in the first Superbike qualifying session on Tuesday and also topped the Superstock class.

The Kawasaki rider's quickest lap is 129.53mph in the Superbikes and 129.34mph in topping the Superstocks.