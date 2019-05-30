Isle of Man TT: Additional Thursday afternoon session cancelled

Dean Harrison set the pace in the first Superbike qualifying session on Tuesday

An additional qualifying session at the TT races has been cancelled because of "poor visibility and weather" across the Isle of Man.

It's the fourth session which has been called off this week so far.

Organisers said the Manx Met Office has advised that conditions should improve later and expect the scheduled evening session run as planned.

Dean Harrison set the pace in the first Superbike qualifying session on Tuesday and also topped the Superstock class.

The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider's quickest lap is currently 129.53mph in the Superbikes and marginally slower at 129.34mph in topping the Superstocks.

All solo machine and sidecars could feature in this evening's session.