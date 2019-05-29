Isle of Man TT: Wednesday's qualifying session rained off

The weather was fine in the Isle of Man on Tuesday as Dean Harrison topped Superbike and Superstock qualifying

Wednesday evening's qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled with rain forecast for most of the day.

It's the third scheduled session which has been called off this week because of the weather.

As a result, the organisers have now scheduled an additional qualifying session for Thursday afternoon.

Dean Harrison set the pace in the first Superbike qualifying session on Tuesday and also topped the Superstock class.