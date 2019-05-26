Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison tops first Supersport practice session

Dean Harrison won the first of last year's two Supersport races on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki

Yorkshire's Dean Harrison was fastest of the Supersport bikes in Sunday's rescheduled first practice session for the Isle of Man TT.

Kawasaki-mounted Harrison lapped at an average speed of 126.09mph, followed by Michael Dunlop on a Honda at 123.90 and Manxman Conor Cummins on 123.71.

Jamie Coward set the fastest speed in the Lightweight Supertwins at 119.96mph, ahead of Dunlop with 118.52.

Practicing is scheduled to continue on each evening throughout the week.

The next session on Monday night will see the Superbikes, Superstocks, Supersports and sidecars all take part.

Practice had been scheduled to begin on Saturday evening but low mist on the Mountain section of the course led to the session being cancelled.

The practice was rearranged for Sunday afternoon but the action was delayed to allow damp patches on various sections around the circuit to dry.

When practice did get underway riders reported high winds on the Mountain section.

Lap record holder Peter Hickman did not take part in Sunday's session as he was racing in the third round of the British Superbike series at Donington but he is expected out on track for the first time on Monday.

The first race of the meeting is the Superbike event at 12:00 BST on Saturday, 1 June.

Supersport practice speeds 1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 126.09mph 2. Michael Dunlop (NI) Honda 123.90 3. Conor Cummins (IoM) Honda 123.71 4. Jamie Coward (Eng) Yamaha 123.19 5. James Hillier (Eng) Kawasaki 122.91 6. Gary Johnson (Eng) Triumph 122.55