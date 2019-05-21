WSBK: Eugene Laverty's recovery from two broken wrists to take 'less than two months'

Laverty moved from Aprillia to Team GoEleven Ducati for the 2019 season

Eugene Laverty's recovery from two broken wrists is expected to take "less than two months".

Laverty had his final surgery last Tuesday after suffering multiple fractures to both wrists in World Superbike practice at Imola on 10 May.

In a statement on his official website, the Toomebridge rider said he was home for treatment and could return to WSBK action in Misano on 21 June.

Laverty's crash was caused by a traction control failure.

After the crash, the 32-year-old Ducati rider travelled to Barcelona to be operated on by the same surgeon who had treated him for a previous wrist injury in 2015.

"Thankfully, Dr Mir was able to repair my right wrist without compromising the joint movement which is very important for a motorcycle racer's throttle hand," the Toomebridge man said.

He added: "I have a fantastic bike in the Ducati V4 R and together with Team Go Eleven I aim to return to Misano and continue our fight towards the podium."

Laverty also missed three rounds of the WSBK Championship last year through injury after an accident in Thailand,