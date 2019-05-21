NI pair in Great Britain team for European Games in Belarus

Kirsty Barr will compete in the Olympic Trap for Team GB in Minsk next month

Trap shooter Kirsty Barr and canoeist Afton Fitzhenry have been named in the Team GB squad to compete at next month's European Games in Belarus.

Craigavon woman Barr won Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 and finished second for GB in the trap at the World Cup event in Abu Dhabi last month.

Lisburn's Fitzhenry, who secured a European U23 bronze medal last year, will compete in the Women's C1.

Team GB won 47 medals in the first European games in 2015.

Archer Patrick Huston is expected to make it a Northern Ireland trio in the squad once the qualifying process is finished on Sunday.

Tuesday's announcement sees 93 athletes confirmed from 10 sports with eight archers to be added.

"Minsk 2019 provides an important pathway towards Tokyo 2020 for sports," said Paul Ford, Team GB Chef de Mission.

"It is an exciting mix of athletes and I look forward to the second European Games and the performances that I'm sure will impress and excite in equal measure."