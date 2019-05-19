Brooks Koepka: US PGA pacesetter takes mental tips from McDowell

Brooks Koepka was partnered with Graeme McDowell in last year's Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland

US PGA leader Brooks Koepka says listening to Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell helps with his mental approach to his game.

The American, who is chasing a fourth major win, takes a seven-shot lead into the final round at Bethpage.

"I take from G-Mac a little bit - the way he grinds it out on the golf course," said the 29-year-old.

Koepka added that McDowell and Dustin Johnson are "guys that I've taken bits and pieces of I like mentally".

Victory at Bethpage would see Koepka retain the US PGA title and make it four major successes from his last eight starts.

Fellow American Johnson is in a tie for second while former US Open champion McDowell is well back on five over.

"It's how they approach it - I don't say much, I just listen to them and I let them talk about it and go from there," Koepka said after his third-round 70.

"I pick what I like and pick what I think can make me a little better mentally."